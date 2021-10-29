Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Shares Down 5.5% Following Weak Earnings

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)’s stock price fell 5.5% on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $37.15 and last traded at $37.16. 9,416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,298,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.33.

The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Rollins by 2.2% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Rollins by 2.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Rollins by 1.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in Rollins by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 73,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Rollins by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 0.53.

About Rollins (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

