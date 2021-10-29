ROCKI (ROCKI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $606,151.00

ROCKI (CURRENCY:ROCKI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One ROCKI coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000799 BTC on exchanges. ROCKI has a market cap of $4.01 million and approximately $606,151.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ROCKI has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00070935 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00071175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00095846 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,410.69 or 1.00237085 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,368.44 or 0.07016104 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00021866 BTC.

About ROCKI

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app . The official message board for ROCKI is medium.com/rockiapp . ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp

Buying and Selling ROCKI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROCKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROCKI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROCKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

