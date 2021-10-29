Rocket Vault (RVF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.43 Million

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 29th. Rocket Vault has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be purchased for $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rocket Vault has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00069283 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00072010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.31 or 0.00096006 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,624.49 or 0.99683615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,405.33 or 0.07012268 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00022065 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

