Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Robinhood Financial LLC is a registered broker dealer. Robinhood Securities, LLC provides brokerage clearing services. Robinhood Crypto, LLC provides crypto currency trading. All are subsidiaries of Robinhood Markets, Inc. “

HOOD has been the subject of several other reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $65.35 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a peer perform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.81.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.98. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $1,200,283.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

