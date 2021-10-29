Robert W. Baird Trims Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Target Price to $67.00

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $60.25 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $61.80 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.34.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $52.96 on Monday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $68.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.13.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIMC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter worth $434,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 56.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 16,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,770,000 after acquiring an additional 77,431 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 54.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 24,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter worth $437,000.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.