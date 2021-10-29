Robert W. Baird Raises Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target to $190.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $168.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.08.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $168.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $107.58 and a 1 year high of $175.08. The company has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.39.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $1,242,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 172,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,490,283.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $2,086,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 211,626 shares of company stock valued at $33,585,424. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

