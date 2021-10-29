Robert W. Baird Lowers Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $128.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $144.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Starbucks from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $113.20 on Friday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $85.45 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.55 and its 200-day moving average is $114.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Starbucks by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,162,152,000 after purchasing an additional 757,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

