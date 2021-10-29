Robert W. Baird Cuts Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Price Target to $135.00

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $138.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Simpson Manufacturing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE SSD opened at $106.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $86.20 and a 52 week high of $119.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.78.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $396.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.72 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 15.51%. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.42%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $234,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $161,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,654,000 after acquiring an additional 15,335 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,068,000 after buying an additional 95,407 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,482,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

