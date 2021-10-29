Robert Huizinga Purchases 95,000 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) Senior Officer Robert Huizinga acquired 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$401,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 195,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$826,755.07.

Robert Huizinga also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Robert Huizinga acquired 16,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,545.60.

On Friday, September 10th, Robert Huizinga sold 32,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.92, for a total transaction of C$907,335.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Robert Huizinga sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.16, for a total transaction of C$120,780.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 11.93 and a quick ratio of 11.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$11.77 and a 1 year high of C$26.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.49.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

