Robert C. Murphy Sells 950,000 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $51,993,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SNAP opened at $54.39 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a PE ratio of -129.50 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.97.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 26.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Snap by 3.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 92,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the third quarter worth about $396,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Snap by 38.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 19,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $76.32 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

