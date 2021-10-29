Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Shares Sold by Ion Asset Management Ltd.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,479,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 152,570 shares during the quarter. Rigel Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.9% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$3.30 during midday trading on Friday. 8,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.81 million, a P/E ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.08 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

