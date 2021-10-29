Richard P. Clark Sells 2,131 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $356.32 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $212.45 and a 1 year high of $359.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.27.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

