Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) – B. Riley reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Ribbon Communications in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 24.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $787.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.10. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,683,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,808,000 after purchasing an additional 683,111 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,371,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 670,987 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 424,888 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,560,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,707,000 after purchasing an additional 285,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 8,424,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,110,000 after purchasing an additional 268,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

