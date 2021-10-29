Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) vs. 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) and 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Revolve Group alerts:

49.6% of Revolve Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by institutional investors. 51.1% of Revolve Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Revolve Group and 1stdibs.Com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolve Group 0 3 13 0 2.81 1stdibs.Com 0 2 4 0 2.67

Revolve Group presently has a consensus price target of $65.93, indicating a potential downside of 11.63%. 1stdibs.Com has a consensus price target of $29.25, indicating a potential upside of 72.87%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than Revolve Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Revolve Group and 1stdibs.Com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolve Group $580.65 million 9.35 $56.79 million $0.70 106.59 1stdibs.Com $81.86 million 7.82 -$12.53 million N/A N/A

Revolve Group has higher revenue and earnings than 1stdibs.Com.

Profitability

This table compares Revolve Group and 1stdibs.Com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolve Group 13.18% 39.45% 24.85% 1stdibs.Com N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Revolve Group beats 1stdibs.Com on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc. engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. The Forward segment provides luxury products. The company was founded by Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, CA.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.