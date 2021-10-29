Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Update

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 93.0% from the September 30th total of 202,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Revival Gold stock remained flat at $$0.51 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,785. Revival Gold has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.55.

About Revival Gold

Revival Gold Inc engage sin the the gold exploration and development business. Its projects includes Beartrack, Arnett Creek, and Diamond Mountain. The company was founded on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

