Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Update

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 93.0% from the September 30th total of 202,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Revival Gold stock remained flat at $$0.51 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,785. Revival Gold has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.55.
About Revival Gold
Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Revival Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revival Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.