Reviewing Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) & LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) and Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares LTC Properties and Service Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LTC Properties 37.80% 7.99% 4.24% Service Properties Trust -43.74% -26.11% -5.78%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for LTC Properties and Service Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LTC Properties 2 2 0 0 1.50 Service Properties Trust 1 2 1 0 2.00

LTC Properties presently has a consensus target price of $38.67, suggesting a potential upside of 14.13%. Service Properties Trust has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.71%. Given Service Properties Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Service Properties Trust is more favorable than LTC Properties.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LTC Properties and Service Properties Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LTC Properties $159.34 million 8.37 $95.29 million $2.41 14.06 Service Properties Trust $1.27 billion 1.42 -$311.38 million $1.23 8.83

LTC Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Service Properties Trust. Service Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LTC Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.6% of LTC Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of Service Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of LTC Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Service Properties Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

LTC Properties has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Service Properties Trust has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

LTC Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Service Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. LTC Properties pays out 94.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Service Properties Trust pays out 3.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Service Properties Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

LTC Properties beats Service Properties Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on February 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

