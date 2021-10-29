Reviewing Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) and Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) and Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.5% of Power Integrations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Beam Global shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Power Integrations shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Beam Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Power Integrations and Beam Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power Integrations $488.32 million 12.71 $71.18 million $1.22 84.35 Beam Global $6.21 million 34.15 -$5.21 million ($0.84) -37.75

Power Integrations has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Global. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power Integrations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Power Integrations and Beam Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power Integrations 19.78% 15.41% 13.84% Beam Global -91.34% -24.37% -21.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Power Integrations and Beam Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power Integrations 0 3 4 0 2.57 Beam Global 0 3 3 0 2.50

Power Integrations presently has a consensus target price of $103.57, suggesting a potential upside of 0.64%. Beam Global has a consensus target price of $40.75, suggesting a potential upside of 28.51%. Given Beam Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Beam Global is more favorable than Power Integrations.

Summary

Power Integrations beats Beam Global on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc. engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use. The company was founded by Steven J. Sharp on March 25, 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness. The company was founded by Robert Lane Noble on June 12, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

