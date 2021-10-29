REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Receives $16.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

In other REV Group news, Director Paul J. Bamatter purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $758,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $706,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REVG traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.06. The company had a trading volume of 239,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,079. The stock has a market cap of $975.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.92. REV Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.40 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.61%. REV Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that REV Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

