Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.98-$1.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.00. Retail Opportunity Investments also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.980-$1.020 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.75.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Shares of ROIC stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,940. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $18.86.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 3.03%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 247,382 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $9,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.