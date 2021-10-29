Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Northcoast Research issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson forecasts that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

QSR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a C$71.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday. Argus cut shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$81.64 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a C$76.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$65.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$79.79.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at C$70.13 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of C$67.77 and a twelve month high of C$87.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$79.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$81.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.674 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.83%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.69, for a total value of C$4,713,192.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,916,268.26.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

