Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.81 Per Share

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS.
Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $56.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.43%.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile
Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.
