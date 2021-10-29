Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.81 Per Share

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on QSR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.59.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $56.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

