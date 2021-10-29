Research Analysts Set Expectations for Nordic American Tankers Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

NAT has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

NAT opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $397.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.58. Nordic American Tankers has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $4.05.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 103.66%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 3,130.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,361,208 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,119 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 619.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 73,693 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,961 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 136,461 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 164.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,056 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 44,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 447,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. 32.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

