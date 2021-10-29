Research Analysts Set Expectations for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.45. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PINE. BTIG Research set a $19.25 price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

PINE stock opened at $18.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $209.56 million, a P/E ratio of 109.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.93%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

