Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Kraft Heinz Company’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.69. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KHC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

KHC stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average is $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 21.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 4.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 32.4% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 250,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 61,230 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.