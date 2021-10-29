Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Boston Scientific Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boston Scientific in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Rescott now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.61 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BSX. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.52.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.24 on Friday. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.03, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.18.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $32,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $8,628,722.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 452,622 shares of company stock worth $19,821,545. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

