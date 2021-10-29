Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) released its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 6.12%.

OTCMKTS:REPYY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.86. The company had a trading volume of 148,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,072. Repsol has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.35.

A number of research firms recently commented on REPYY. HSBC set a $11.01 target price on Repsol and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Repsol in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Repsol from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.60 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

