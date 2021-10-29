REPO 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.57 Million (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 29th. In the last week, REPO has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a market capitalization of $7.13 million and $5.57 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00070741 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00072770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.99 or 0.00096298 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,491.47 or 1.00321500 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,386.96 or 0.07042670 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00021931 BTC.

About REPO

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

