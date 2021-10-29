Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $4,695.00 price objective on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Renishaw from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renishaw presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4,695.00.

Get Renishaw alerts:

Shares of RNSHF stock opened at $76.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.01 and a beta of 0.81. Renishaw has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $97.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.