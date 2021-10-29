ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $114.12

ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 114.12 ($1.49) and traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.44). ReNeuron Group shares last traded at GBX 112.50 ($1.47), with a volume of 67,847 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 102.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 114.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of £63.90 million and a PE ratio of -3.88.

Get ReNeuron Group alerts:

In related news, insider Barbara Staehelin purchased 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £49,450 ($64,606.74).

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for ReNeuron Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNeuron Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.