Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Renasant had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Shares of RNST traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.41. 358,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,804. Renasant has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

RNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Renasant stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of Renasant worth $10,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

