Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 1,430.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,032,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,798,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 614.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,170,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,075,000 after buying an additional 1,866,955 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,469,000 after buying an additional 931,841 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,460,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,897,000 after buying an additional 508,184 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after buying an additional 475,989 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,116,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.72. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.59.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 270.53% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. The company had revenue of $49.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

