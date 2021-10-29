Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $15.52 Million Stake in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.81% of Willis Lease Finance worth $15,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after acquiring an additional 21,039 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

In other news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $137,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Austin Chandler Willis sold 13,360 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $500,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,786 shares of company stock worth $667,048 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $40.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $47.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $265.95 million, a PE ratio of -53.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.47 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.46%.

Willis Lease Finance Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.