Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $14.79 Million Holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,682,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $14,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNSL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 100,791 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 12.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 153.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 90,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 54,618 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 13.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $742.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.40. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.58.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.46%.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

