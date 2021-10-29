Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $15,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 532.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 282.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $46.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.60. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $49.58.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,652. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,497 shares of company stock worth $1,532,013 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

