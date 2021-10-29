Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.99 and last traded at $29.02. 11,838 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 707,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.14.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RLAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.05.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $227,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,336.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,939 shares of company stock worth $2,074,251 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLAY. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,429,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,553,000 after buying an additional 228,714 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 13,293 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.