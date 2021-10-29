Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Barclays

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target raised by Barclays from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

RF has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a hold rating and a $19.29 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Shares of RF opened at $23.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $24.49.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 23.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $66,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

