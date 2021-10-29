REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,943,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of REGENXBIO worth $153,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 5,163.2% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 29.3% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 92.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 4,796.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 22.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on RGNX. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.05. REGENXBIO Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average of $35.77.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.17 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $63,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,172,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

