RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Short Interest Down 56.6% in October

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 56.6% from the September 30th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS RGRX remained flat at $$0.16 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 93,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,374. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.82.

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the development of a novel therapeutic peptide, Thymosin beta 4, or Tß4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. Its products include RGN-259, RGN-352, and RGN-137. The company was founded by Allan L. Goldstein on May 13, 1982 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

