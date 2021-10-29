Reef (REEF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $474.43 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Reef coin can now be bought for $0.0321 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Reef has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. Reef has a total market capitalization of $474.43 million and $160.59 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.22 or 0.00323791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00049858 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.83 or 0.00230293 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00098494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011199 BTC.

Reef Profile

REEF is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 14,767,552,172 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

