Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target Increased to $16.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RWT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Redwood Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.56.

RWT opened at $13.92 on Thursday. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.86.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 74.95% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Redwood Trust will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 2,100.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 154,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 26,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,831,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,064,000 after purchasing an additional 144,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

