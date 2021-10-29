RedFOX Labs Reaches One Day Volume of $3.89 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded up 35.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 28th. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.0705 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $92.52 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.42 or 0.00262605 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.04 or 0.00106467 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.45 or 0.00125139 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002584 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

