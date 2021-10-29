Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) by 63.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,784 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.55% of Red Violet worth $13,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venator Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Red Violet by 149.7% in the first quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 218,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 130,961 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Red Violet by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 588,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Red Violet by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Violet by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 71,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Violet by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 393,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,257,000 after buying an additional 68,673 shares during the period. 43.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $259,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,253,101. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDVT stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $416.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.32 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.17. Red Violet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $33.70.

Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

