Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RBGLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,009.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $19.30.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

