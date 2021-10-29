Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,600 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,870 ($102.82) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,056.36 ($92.19).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,356.14. The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

