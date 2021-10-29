Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) will announce $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rayonier’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.17. Rayonier reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE:RYN traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,985. Rayonier has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 68.05 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average is $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 432.00%.

In other Rayonier news, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $34,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,650.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $229,118.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,510.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,244 shares of company stock valued at $611,012. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 256.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,239,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,182 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,157,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,823,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,255,000 after acquiring an additional 542,234 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,868,000 after acquiring an additional 523,880 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,789,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,667,000 after purchasing an additional 458,432 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

