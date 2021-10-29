Raymond James Increases S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $497.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $457.00 to $497.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.86% from the company’s current price.
SPGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.
Shares of SPGI opened at $469.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $440.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.42. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $475.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 18.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.
About S&P Global
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.
