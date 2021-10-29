Raymond James Increases S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $497.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $457.00 to $497.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.86% from the company’s current price.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI opened at $469.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $440.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.42. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $475.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 18.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.