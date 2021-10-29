Raymond James Increases North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Price Target to C$26.50

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$26.50 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.31.

NOA stock opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $529.24 million, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.48.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 10.08%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

