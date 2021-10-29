Raymond James Increases LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Price Target to $62.00

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.56. 21,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,287. LKQ has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $57.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.70.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

LKQ declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,786,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,023,102,000 after acquiring an additional 214,343 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in LKQ by 1.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,085,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $594,956,000 after acquiring an additional 216,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LKQ by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,593,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $570,618,000 after acquiring an additional 382,348 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in LKQ by 17.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,395,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $560,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $282,836,000 after acquiring an additional 54,646 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

