Raymond James Begins Coverage on Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OLPX. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.73.

Get Olaplex alerts:

NASDAQ OLPX opened at $26.18 on Monday. Olaplex has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $29.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Olaplex stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.