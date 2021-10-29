Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Short Interest Update

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 155.6% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RANJY opened at $36.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Randstad has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $40.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day moving average is $37.13.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 2.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Randstad will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.924 per share. This is a boost from Randstad’s previous dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%. Randstad’s payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RANJY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Randstad from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

